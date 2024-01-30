Suzlon bags 642 MW project from ACPL to set wind turbines in Andhra

Renewables solutions provider Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it has bagged a 642-MW wind power project from an Evren company, ABC Cleantech Private Limited (ACPL).

Evren is a joint venture in India between Brookfield and Axis Energy.

As part of the order, Suzlon will install 214 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each in Andhra Pradesh, a company statement said.

"Suzlon is committed to partnering with Evren to enhance their green energy portfolios while helping advance India's renewable energy goals," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said in the statement.

Evren is the new development platform launched by Brookfield in India as a joint venture with Axis Energy. Evren has an initial target to build over 6 GW of renewable energy assets in the next 2-3 years in the most resource-rich states in India.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, We are happy to announce our first order with Evren."



A project of this size can provide electricity to around 5.28 lakh households and curb about 20.87 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and undertake installation and commissioning for the project. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Suman Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Evren said in the statement, "We are delighted to partner with Suzlon Energy for this project. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and operational capacities to develop and operate a high-quality clean energy portfolio in India in the years to come.

Suzlon turbines feature the time-tested Doubly-Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements, the statement added.