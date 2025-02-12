Suzlon bags order from Oyster Renewable to supply wind turbine generators

Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has secured a repeat order from Oyster Renewable to supply 64 wind turbine generators each having a rated capacity of 3.15 megawatts (MW).

It will supply 64 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of S144 series with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT) to Oyster Renewable in Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

"Suzlon Group has secured a repeat order of 201.6 MW from Oyster Renewable, reasserting its leadership in India's wind energy sector. With this latest addition, Suzlon's partnership with Oyster Renewable has now grown to 283.5 MW in Madhya Pradesh within just nine months," it said.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "After working with us for commissioning, Oyster has now trusted Suzlon with a full EPC order, reinforcing our position as the preferred renewable energy partner." J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, Madhya Pradesh has become a key wind energy hub. This is company's 5th repeat order this year.

Suzlon Group is a global renewable energy solutions provider with around 20.9 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.