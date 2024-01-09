Home / Companies / News / Suzlon Energy appoints Sairam Prasad as CEO of wholly-owned subsidiary SGSL

Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world, with more than 20 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sairam Prasad as the CEO of its wholly-owned subsidiary Suzlon Global Services Limited (SGSL).

His appointment is with effect from January 16, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Sairam Prasad has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of SGSL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company...and has been designated as one of the SMPs (senior managerial personnel) of the company," it said.

The company further said Ishwar Chand Mangal, the existing Chief Executive Officer of SGSL and one of the SMPs of the company, will now act as CEO New Business reporting to the group chief executive officer.

He has also been appointed as the non-executive director of SGSL with effect from February 1, 2024.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

