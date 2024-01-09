Home / Companies / News / Godrej Agrovet interested to set up palm oil processing unit in Telangana

Godrej Agrovet interested to set up palm oil processing unit in Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy suggested that the delegation also explore the state's huge potential in real estate, furniture and consumer goods

Representative image
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Telangana government on Tuesday said that Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd has expressed interest in setting up an integrated palm oil processing unit in collaboration with Malaysia-based company Sime Darby in Khammam district.

A delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd led by its Managing Director Iram Singh Yadav met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the state secretariat here today and held discussions in this regard, an official release said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reddy promised to extend all kinds of support to expand the existing palm oil and dairy businesses of the company in the state. The chief minister also advised the company to promote skill development as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The chief minister suggested that the delegation also explore the state's huge potential in real estate, furniture and consumer goods, the release added.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials were also present during the meeting, the release added.

Also Read

Godrej Agrovet to set up Rs 300 cr integrated palm oil complex in Telangana

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 515 cr in TN, to set up manufacturing unit

Adani Wilmar posts Rs 79 cr loss in June quarter due to lower income

Godrej Agrovet posts Q2 profit jump as monsoon recovery aids demand

Tata Power Renewable Energy plans to invest Rs 70,800 cr in Tamil Nadu

Saint-Gobain plans to invest Rs 3,400 cr across segments in Tamil Nadu

Starbucks plans to accelerate growth to 1,000 stores in India by 2028

Renault to launch upgraded variants of its cars to boost sales in India

Prestige Estates Q3 sale bookings jump over 2-fold to Rs 5,326 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Palm oil importsPalm oil pricesPalm oil demand strongGodrej AgrovetOil importsEdible oil marketRevanth ReddyTelangana

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story