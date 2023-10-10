Food aggregator platform Swiggy's services have been disrupted in several areas of Mumbai after many of its delivery workers went on strike. Deliveries for the company's quick commerce arm, Instamart, have also been impacted.

The delivery workers have been protesting since Sunday due to an alleged change in their incentive structure, reduced pay, and an increase in delivery radius, Business Standard has learnt.

The partners, who are gig workers and not directly employed by the company, previously received a fixed payout of Rs 20 per order within a delivery radius of five kilometres. Beyond this range, they would receive additional incentives based on the distance.

Under the new structure, while the fixed commission remains the same, workers will no longer receive any additional bonus if orders exceed the five-kilometre range.

"The company is now saying that delivery partners on Instamart will get Rs 20 per 5 km. They have removed all the bonus and incentives which we would get on a longer distance delivery. How will I recuperate my expenses now?" asked a protesting delivery worker.

However, several delivery workers Business Standard spoke to said that the change in incentives is only applicable to Instamart orders. Food orders have not been affected.

Although Swiggy did not respond to queries sent to the company, it said that its services were not available due to "operational constraints," as a response to customer queries on X (formerly Twitter).

"A select few locations in Mumbai have seen operational disruptions. The incentive structure was changed about a month ago for a select few delivery workers who have been working with the company for a long time. It affects a small number of delivery executives – around 100-150 of them," said a person familiar with the development.

As a result of the protests, deliveries in many parts of the city, such as Bandra, Andheri, Dadar and others, have been either delayed or unserviceable.

The strike was initially started by workers who were part of the Rashtriya Karmachari Sena, which later triggered other groups to join in across Mumbai as well. The protesting workers have also been stopping other delivery executives from completing orders.

Following the operational disruptions due to the protests, several disgruntled customers took to X to voice their complaints.

"It has been more than 2.5 hours since my order on Instamart. The support person says there are no delivery people (in central Mumbai, BKC) and don't know how much more time it will take. But the thing that bothers me is restaurant orders are working business as usual (BAU)?," a customer wrote on X.

Another user said: "Why is the Swiggy Instamart app not working since two days in the Versova area, Mumbai? It shows we're currently closed since yesterday."

"Why do you take orders when your delivery boys are on strike?" another customer asked, tagging Swiggy.

According to the delivery workers on strike, the protest is indefinite. How long Swiggy will face operational challenges, as a consequence, remains to be seen.