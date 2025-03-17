Home / Companies / News / Swiggy Instamart expands to 100 cities amid rising quick commerce demand

With the cricket and festive seasons ahead, Swiggy Instamart is also expanding its dark store network by introducing 'megapods.' Image: X@SwiggyInstamart
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Swiggy Instamart, the quick commerce arm of food aggregator Swiggy, has expanded its services to 100 cities, adding 32 new locations in 2025 so far. The move comes in response to growing demand for 10-minute deliveries, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
 
“One in four new users in 2025 came from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, underscoring the rising demand for quick commerce,” said Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer, Swiggy Instamart.
 
Last month, Swiggy Instamart launched in Raipur, Siliguri, Jodhpur, and Thanjavur, providing access to over 30,000 products, from groceries and daily essentials to electronics and fashion.
 
Commenting on the expansion, Jha said, “We have seen significant traction for convenience-led retail beyond metros, as both consumer behaviour and the value proposition of quick commerce evolve. Our expansion to 100 cities strengthens our reach and allows us to better serve consumers in underserved regions.”
 
With the cricket and festive seasons ahead, the company is also expanding its dark store network by introducing 'megapods.' These 10,000-12,000 sq. ft. facilities can house up to 50,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), giving consumers access to three times the product range of a regular store.
 
While the expanded assortment opens up non-grocery categories, it also enhances grocery selection on the platform.
First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

