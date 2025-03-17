Delhi airport operator takes govt to court over Hindon commercial flights

The operator of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has sued the government for allowing commercial flights from Hindon Airforce Station in Ghaziabad, according to a lawsuit filed on March 10. The case will be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), majority-owned by GMR Airports and with a stake held by the Airports Authority of India, argues that the government’s decision breaches aviation regulations. Indian rules forbid a new airport from operating within 150 km of an existing one unless there is clear passenger demand. Hindon airbase is located just 30 km from Delhi Airport.

ALSO READ: Competition next door, Delhi airport planning salary hike, bonus for staff In 2024, IGI handled 73.6 million passengers but posted a loss of $21 million due to higher government fees. In contrast, Hindon had approximately 1,400 passengers as of Sunday.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn the government’s decision, citing media reports that Air India Express began flights from Hindon in March.

Air India Express to run flights from Hindon

Air India Express has launched 40 weekly flights from Hindon Airport, becoming the first airline to operate from both IGI and Hindon airports.

Union Minister Naidu inaugurated the operations, with the first Kolkata-Hindon flight landing at 09:30 hrs and the Hindon-Goa flight departing at 10:40 hrs. The minister marked the occasion by presenting a commemorative boarding pass to the inaugural flight’s first passenger.

Minister Naidu emphasised that operations from Hindon would complement IGI, rather than compete with it.

Passenger traffic growth at IGI Airport

In February, IGI airport recorded a 12.9 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic, handling more than 1.4 million passengers in the month. Domestic traffic rose 13 per cent, while international traffic increased 12.7 per cent, according to an exchange filing.

Trilegal, the law firm representing DIAL, will argue the case in court.