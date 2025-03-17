Airtel Payments Bank crosses one billion transaction mark in Jan 2025

Airtel Payments Bank has surpassed one billion transactions on its platform in January 2025, reflecting a 47 per cent year-on-year growth in transaction volume across businesses, according to a top official.

Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO at Airtel Payments Bank told PTI that the "milestone" underscores increasing adoption of digital banking and payment solutions. It also highlights the diverse business model that the bank has built over the years.

The bank caters to three key customer segments, urban digital, underbanked, and industries and institutions.

"The bank's extensive digital presence combined with its deep distribution of over 5,00,000 banking points across India has been instrumental in making its services accessible to millions of customers in both urban and rural areas. Today, the Bank's monthly transacting users exceed well above 100 million," Biswas said.

Airtel Payments Bank's 'Safe Second Account', which offers an additional layer of payment verification, has been driving strong customer adoption and increasing transaction volumes, he explained.

In addition, the Bank is logging a strong uptake for its RuPay NCMC-enabled cards, having issued over 2 million cards to date.

"This surge in transaction volume is also fuelled by the growing popularity of the Bank's diverse digital products, including UPI-based payments, FASTag, AePS payments, mobile recharges, and its comprehensive retail solutions," he added.

Airtel Payments Bank recently announced its consolidated results for the third Q3 FY25, marking record growth with quarterly revenue crossing Rs 700 crore and net profit reaching Rs 18.5 crore.

"With its deep distribution network, Airtel Payments Bank extends financial services to even the most remote areas... As the largest micro-cash player in the country, the Bank is currently digitising Rs 8,000 crore in cash transactions each month through partnerships with over 4,000 corporate clients," he added.