Swiggy delivers over 300k cakes on Mother's Day 2025, big jump from 2024

India marked Mother’s Day 2025 with a big rise in food orders, as families across the country turned to cakes, thalis, and shared meals to celebrate with mothers.

Food delivery platform Swiggy reported over three hundred thousand cakes delivered on the day, a major jump from last year’s tow hundred and 3 thirty thousand. The highest number of cakes—620 per minute—was ordered at 7.43 pm, with more than 30,000 cakes delivered during the 7 pm hour alone.

Major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata topped the list for cake orders. The highest single user bill for cake stood at ₹9,426 in Mumbai. Interestingly, Tier-II and Tier-III cities like Nellore, Ujjain, Srinagar, Hanumangarh, Bhilwara and Kurukshetra also recorded a surge in cake orders, showing the growing reach of such services in non-metro areas. Smaller cities such as Muzaffarpur, Jalandhar, and Gorakhpur showed the fastest growth in cake demand.

Quick delivery services also saw a big boost. Nearly 32,000 cakes were delivered through Swiggy’s express option — a 181 per cent rise from the previous Sunday. Apart from cakes, popular dishes included chicken biryani and veg dosa. The largest single order was worth ₹12,585 and included several biryani buckets, highlighting large family celebrations.

Eating out remained popular too. Restaurant bookings rose 35 per cent compared to a regular Sunday. Metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai saw steady growth, while Tier 2 cities like Vadodara, Dehradun, Lucknow, and Nagpur recorded even bigger jumps—up to 70 per cent in some cases. Bookings for tables of 6 to 10 people also went up, pointing to larger family gatherings.