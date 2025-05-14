Home / Companies / News / Kalyan Jewellers eyes revenue growth through store-opening spree: Executive

Kalyan Jewellers eyes revenue growth through store-opening spree: Executive

Consumers are favouring chains over independent jewellers, shopping frequently, and spending more on gifts, Kalyan Jewellers' Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said in an interview

Kalyan Jewellers
Titan's mainstay jewellery business saw a 21 per cent increase in total income to Rs 46,570 crore for the fiscal year
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Kalyan Jewellers is targeting revenue growth of more than 25 per cent this financial year as the gold and diamond retailer quickens store openings amid a rising preference for lower-carat jewellery, its executive director said on Tuesday.

Record high gold prices have not deterred the wealthy from investing in gold and buying ornaments in the second-largest gold buying country but the middle class is switching to lower-carat and lightweight jewellery.

Consumers are favouring chains over independent jewellers, shopping frequently, and spending more on gifts, Kalyan Jewellers' Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said in an interview.

"The advantage of Kalyan today is we can grow across the country ... We have a lot of markets to go and explore," he said, forecasting that revenue would "easily" rise over 25 per cent for the fiscal year that started on April 1.

ALSO READ: Why are Kalyan Jewellers shares glittering in weak market?

The jeweller, which had 278 showrooms branded "Kalyan" and 73 stores under the more affordable "Candere" brand in India at March-end, plans to open shop at 160 new locations this fiscal year, with the additions split evenly between the two brands.

Its bigger rival Titan had more than a thousand jewellery stores in India at March-end, with roughly half of those under its flagship "Tanishq" brand.

Also Read

Why are Kalyan Jewellers shares glittering in weak market? Stock up 3%

Stocks to Watch today, May 9: Britannia, Swiggy, Titan, Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 187.605 crore

Is Kalyan Jewellers stock ready for its next big move? Find out here

Kalyan Jewellers Q4FY25 update: Rvenue grows 37% to ₹4,563.72 crore

In three years, Kalyan Jewellers aims its "Kalyan" branded stores to catch up with Titan's "Tanishq" count, the executive director said, but flagged that the rapid expansion would squeeze the group's core earnings margin.

ALSO READ: Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 187.605 crore

For the year ending on March 31, Kalyan Jewellers reported a more than one-third rise in revenue to Rs 25,050 crore ($2.9 billion), helped by double-digit percentage same-store sales growth as it opened 136 stores in India.

Titan's mainstay jewellery business saw a 21 per cent increase in total income to Rs 46,570 crore for the fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) wellers

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coromandel, Sakarni Plaster ink deal to make green gypsum at Vizag facility

Sebi warns investors as Strata exits SM REIT framework post legal row

Premium

Delhi HC sets aside arbitral tribunal order entitling Zostel stake in OYO

Premium

May prefer fresh insolvency process, say Bhushan Power & Steel lenders

Abhinandan Lodha changes firm name from 'Lodha' to Abhinandan Ventures

Topics :Kalyan JewellersGold jewelleryIndia gold demandIndia gold

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story