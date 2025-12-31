Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit raise incentives as gig worker unions call strike

WHAT UNION'S WANT?

Even as companies entice workers, unions say they will strike in large numbers by logging out of their delivery apps and staying at home. The unions leading or participating in the protest include the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers, the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union, and the Gig Workers Association. In addition, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union and the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union also wrote to the Union Labour and Employment Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, listing their demands.