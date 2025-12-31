Home / Companies / News / Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit raise incentives as gig worker unions call strike

Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit raise incentives as gig worker unions call strike

Delivery and quick commerce platforms raised per-order payouts and rolled out fresh incentives for December 31, even as gig worker unions called a nationwide strike over pay and conditions

Swiggy, Zepto

As a result, to ensure adequate availability of delivery partners and smooth business operations, various companies are offering additional incentives. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Food delivery and quick commerce companies, including Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto, increased payouts and rolled out additional incentives for delivery partners on Wednesday (December 31), as New Year’s Eve (NYE) remains one of the busiest days of the year for these platforms.
 
Why are gig worker unions calling a nationwide strike? 
While hikes in per-order payouts and incentives are a usual phenomenon during festive periods and peak-demand occasions, the development also comes at a time when several gig worker unions have called for a nationwide strike. Workers are protesting low pay structures, poor working conditions, lack of medical facilities, emergency support and social security, long working hours, and the arbitrary deactivation of IDs.
 
In a joint statement, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union and the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers said, “As of last night, over 1.7 lakh delivery and app-based workers across India have confirmed participation, with numbers expected to rise further by evening.”
 
How are platforms increasing payouts and incentives for December 31? 
As a result, to ensure adequate availability of delivery partners and smooth business operations, various companies are offering additional incentives.
 
In a social media post, Zomato said over 23,000 delivery partners earned more than Rs 1,500 on Christmas Day (December 25). It added that workers can earn up to Rs 3,000 on NYE. The platform is offering up to Rs 150 per order between 6 pm and midnight on food deliveries. Similar to Zomato, Swiggy is also advertising peak-hours earnings (6 pm-12 am) of Rs 2,000.
 
What are the incentive structures being offered on quick commerce? 
On the quick commerce side, Raj, a 24-year-old delivery partner working at Swiggy Instamart, said the company is giving incentives worth Rs 1,000 on 20 orders, Rs 1,600 on 30 orders, Rs 2,400 on 40 orders, and Rs 3,000 on 45 orders, and so on. “On normal days, the incentive is usually around Rs 145 for 17 orders and Rs 210 for 20 orders,” he added.
 
Another delivery partner working at Blinkit and Zepto said both companies have increased their incentives significantly for NYE and for January 1. The partner showed on the mobile application that Blinkit is offering incentives of Rs 495 on earnings of Rs 626, Rs 685 on earnings of Rs 754, Rs 896 on earnings of Rs 908, Rs 1,097 on earnings of Rs 1,030, and Rs 1,400 on earnings of Rs 1,224.
 
Which unions are participating and what steps have they taken? 
Even as companies entice workers, unions say they will strike in large numbers by logging out of their delivery apps and staying at home. The unions leading or participating in the protest include the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers, the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union, and the Gig Workers Association. In addition, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union and the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union also wrote to the Union Labour and Employment Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, listing their demands. 
WHAT UNION'S WANT?
  1. Discontinuation of 10-20-minute delivery mandates
  2. Fixing minimum per-km rates at Rs 20
  3. Emergency leaves, comprehensive maternity protection
  4. Eliminating arbitrary ID blocking & punitive rating systems
  5. Guaranteeing minimum monthly earnings
  6. Abolishing peak hours, slot systems & weekend hour limits
  7. Capping all deductions at 20%
  8. Compensating workers for customer-initiated cancellations
  9. Extending 45-minute service-level agreement to 1 hr 30 mins
  10. Replacing AI-based calls with 24/7 human customer support
  11. Ending mandatory pre & post-task photo uploads
  12. Limiting women's assignments to 7-km radius
 

Topics :SwiggyZomatoBlinkitgig economyWorkers strikeonline food delivery

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

