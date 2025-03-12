Syneriq Global opens AI GCC in Hyderabad, aims for $150 million revenue

Syneriq Global opened its new AI products, solutions, and consulting services GCC in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The new state-of-the-art 40,000-square-foot facility, established with an investment of Rs 50 crore, will strengthen Syneriq Global’s position in the global digital sector.

Additionally, the group launched a new AI platform, Zyrix, focused on driving innovation and advancing product engineering.

For more than ten years, Syneriq Global has led digital transformation efforts, offering specialised services in product engineering, quality engineering, and expertise in Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, and Snowflake.

D Sridhar Babu, minister for IT, E&C and I&C, and legislative affairs, government of Telangana, formally inaugurated the facility.

Furthermore, to expand its agility and scalable approach to meet customer expectations worldwide, Syneriq Global will double its workforce to 1,500 employees across its facilities globally.

Syneriq Global is a global enterprise with a network of technology companies operating in the United States, Mexico, Canada, South Africa, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam.

Sudhakar Pennam, founder, Syneriq Global, said, “Our new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad is a key milestone for our goal to become a $150 million group. We will continue to invest in R&D, drive innovation in our full stack of next-generation AI technologies, helping enterprises harness these emerging technologies, and build a strong talent base in Hyderabad.”

Syneriq Global, founded by serial entrepreneur Sudhakar Pennam, known for his entrepreneurial acumen and startup success stories, played a pivotal role during his tenure as CEO of Cigniti, which was later acquired by Coforge.