Qcom platform Swiggy Instamart to deliver Crocs shoes in 10 minutes

Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has partnered with the Apparel Group to deliver Crocs footwear to consumers in 10 minutes. The collaboration marks the debut of Crocs shoes on a quick commerce platform in India.

Initially, customers will be able to order the footwear across major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. However, the company has plans for further expansion in the coming weeks. Overall, the quick commerce platform is present in over 84 cities.

Speaking about the partnership with Crocs, Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer (CEO) of Swiggy Instamart, said, “At Swiggy Instamart, we are constantly seeking new ways to bring customers the products they love, faster than ever, across all categories. We are excited to introduce a globally recognised brand like Crocs to quick commerce, further strengthening Swiggy Instamart’s focus on fashion and lifestyle offerings. With Holi and the summer break just around the corner, it is the perfect time to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience for all their footwear needs.”

Building on the announcement, Adrian Holloway, senior vice-president and general manager of ROW at Crocs, said, “At Crocs, we are always exploring innovative ways to engage with our consumers and enhance accessibility to our iconic footwear. We are thrilled that through Apparel Group’s partnership with Swiggy Instamart, shoppers in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram will be able to get Crocs’ most popular and iconic silhouettes, like the Classic Clog and Classic Sandal, within minutes. Timed perfectly for Holi and the upcoming summer season, this service redefines convenience, making it easier than ever to step into style.”

Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India, added, "We are excited to partner with Swiggy Instamart to offer quick delivery to our customers, marking our brand’s first-ever foray into quick commerce. With the quick commerce industry booming in India, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to serve our customers faster and more efficiently.”