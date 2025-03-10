Syngene USA acquires its first manufacturing facility for $36.5 million

Biocon arm, Syngene International, announced on Monday the acquisition of its first biologics facility in the US from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, a subsidiary of Emergent BioSolutions.

The facility, equipped with multiple monoclonal antibody (mAbs) manufacturing lines, comes for a deal value of $36.5 million.

The state-of-the-art biologics facility expands Syngene’s global footprint in human and animal health.

The site increases single-use bioreactor capacity to 50,000 litres for large molecule discovery, development, and manufacturing. It ensures supply continuity from Syngene’s four facilities in India and North America, offering end-to-end services, including cell line development, process optimisation, and clinical to commercial supply.

“With one of the largest biologics R&D teams and commercial scale manufacturing capabilities in both India and the US, we now offer a compelling and flexible solution for global pharma and biotech customers. This investment will enable Syngene to cater to growing client requirements in an expanding market. It will also provide clients access to collective service capability of multiple geographic sites, scientists and experience,” said Peter Bains, chief executive officer (CEO) designate, Syngene International Ltd.

Overall investment in the US facility is estimated around $50 million, including the cost of acquisition and expenses to make the facility operational. The sale is expected to close in March 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

On the domestic front, Syngene has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mangalore. Syngene's state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facilities support its small molecule contract manufacturing business. Since its inception, the company has supplied clinical (early and late-phase) and commercial drug substances (NCEs), advanced intermediates, regulatory starting materials, and select generic APIs.

Syngene expects demand from US mAb developers seeking onshore production and global innovators needing a US manufacturing option.

Under the agreement, Emergent retains the right to secure future manufacturing capacity, highlighting strong off-take potential from US-based innovators.