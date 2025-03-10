Internal review identified discrepancies in derivative portfolio: IndusInd

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted only a one-year extension to Sumant Kathpalia, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IndusInd Bank, the bank informed the exchanges on Monday that an internal review had identified discrepancies in the balances of its "Other Asset" and "Other Liability" accounts related to its derivative portfolio. This will have an adverse impact on its net worth by approximately Rs 1,500 crore as of December 2024.

“The bank’s detailed internal review has estimated an adverse impact of approximately 2.35 per cent of the bank’s net worth as of December 2024,” the bank said.

“The bank has also, in parallel, appointed a reputed external agency to independently review and validate the internal findings,” the bank added, stating that a final report from the external agency is awaited, based on which the bank will appropriately consider any resultant impact in its financial statements.

“The bank’s profitability and capital adequacy remain healthy to absorb this one-time impact,” it said.

In September 2023, RBI revised the framework for the "Classification, Valuation, and Operation of Investment Portfolios of Commercial Banks", introducing a symmetric treatment of fair value gains and losses, clearly defining a trading book under Held for Trading (HFT), removing the 90-day ceiling on the holding period under HFT, lifting ceilings on Held to Maturity (HTM) assets, and mandating more detailed disclosures on the investment portfolio.

This framework came into effect on April 1, 2024.

The bank’s share price dropped 3.86 per cent on Monday, after RBI late last week granted a one-year extension to Kathpalia, despite the bank’s board seeking a three-year term for him.