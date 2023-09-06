Home / Companies / News / Tabreed to invest $200 mn in Telangana to develop district cooling plants

The state government also signed a MoU with Tabreed to explore district cooling infrastructure in existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad near here and other mixed use development area

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Tabreed, a UAE-based global leader in cooling utilities, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Telangana government to develop cooling infrastructure for industrial and commercial parks, and will invest USD 200 million to develop 1,25,000 RT (refrigeration tonne) of district cooling plants for Hyderabad Pharma City.

The state government also signed a MoU with Tabreed to explore district cooling infrastructure in existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad near here and other mixed use development areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Urban Development, Industries and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao said, "As we embark on a journey towards a more sustainable future, we are delighted to partner with Tabreed, exemplifying Government of Telangana's commitment to environmental stewardship through embracing innovative and implementable solutions."

Tabreed chairman Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi said,"By bringing our expertise in district cooling to the world's largest net zero pharmaceutical cluster, we are not only shaping the future of the industrial clusters, but also setting a powerful precedent for environmental responsibility.

Topics :Telangana govtpharma sctorspharmaceutical firms

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

