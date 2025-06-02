Tariffs, AI unleashing unprecedented uncertainty: Infosys chairman Nilekani

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said enterprises are facing an era of uncertainty never seen before, driven by geopolitics, tariffs, trade wars, and artificial intelligence, forcing them to go back to the drawing board to chart their future course of action.

“Multiple trends are colliding and leading us to re-examine the fundamentals of our businesses,” he said in the company’s FY2024-25 annual report.

Nilekani cautioned that tariffs, which have become a lightning rod across the globe for their impact on various industries, are underscoring the need for companies to diversify their sourcing. This is similar to the trend during the pandemic, when companies had to de-risk supply chains and build viable alternatives.

“Tariffs will be differentiated across products and countries and will likely keep changing. Bilateral and regional rules of trade will dominate. Supply chains will continue to shift as tariffs become another form of arbitrage,” he added. Similarly, AI—while being a game changer—is not without inherent risks and challenges, as seen over the last few years while companies embark on AI strategies for large-scale adoption. The primary challenge is to modernise legacy systems and create data architectures so that all the firm’s data is consumable by AI. “While embracing AI will bring a goldmine of opportunities, it will not be entirely without some foreseeable risks. Regulatory variances across regions will need to be incorporated into one’s strategy.”