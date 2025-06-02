Monday, June 02, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary rises nearly 22% to Rs 80.6 crore

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary rises nearly 22% to Rs 80.6 crore

One of the reasons for Parekh's high salary for FY25 is restricted stock units (RSUs). Parekh exercised higher RSUs in FY25

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

Bengaluru: Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh during the announcement of Quarter 1 financial results of the company at its headquarter, in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary rose about 22 per cent to Rs 80.6 crore in the last fiscal, compared to Rs 66.2 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s annual report.
 
Parekh’s pay consisted of a base salary of Rs 7.45 crore, a bonus of Rs 23.1 crore, and perquisites of Rs 49.5 crore due to his stock options. All components saw an uptick compared to a year before.
 
One of the reasons for Parekh’s high salary for FY25 is restricted stock units (RSUs). Parekh exercised higher RSUs in FY25. 
 
 
Parekh, a former Capgemini veteran, is also the highest-paid executive in the Indian IT services industry. TCS CEO K Krithivasan saw his salary inch up by 4.6 per cent to Rs 26.5 crore, while Wipro chief Srini Palia earned about Rs 53.6 crore this year, which went up by 10 per cent.

Also Read

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

Infosys CEO's compensation rise 22%; among highest paid Indian IT chiefs

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Infy, TCS, HCLTech: IT stocks staring at further losses; hint tech charts

Infosys

Infosys unveils over 200 AI agents under Topaz in Google Cloud tie-up

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

IT stocks shine: Nifty IT rises 2% as US Federal court blocks Trump tariffs

Dividend

Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Bajaj Finance, Infosys, 14 others in focus

 
The ratio of median remuneration of the CEO to that of the employees increased to 752 from 677 during the same period. Parekh was granted 382,071 restricted stock units (RSUs) in 2025.
 
The CEO’s salary raise contrasts with other employees who, on average, saw a pay hike of about 6.5 per cent with effect from April. “We value the enormous contribution of our over 3,20,000 employees for making our clients successful. Their dedication and continued pursuit of excellence have enabled sustained value creation for our clients,” Parekh said. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumApollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals to gain from hospital growth, digital business breakeven

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green partners with Honeywell to explore SAF production in India

Adani group

Adani Group comes under US scanner for importing Iranian oil: Report

cement, cement sector

NCLAT upholds insolvency order against Jaypee Cement, dismisses appeal

Jindal Stainless Limited

Jindal Stainless acquires stake in SPV formed with Oyster Renewable Energy

Topics : Infosys Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon