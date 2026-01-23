TASE Global inaugurates ₹150 crore aerostructures facility near Chennai

Trusted Aerospace Engineering (TASE Global), a global precision manufacturing firm with operations across India, the United States and Europe, on Tuesday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Built with an investment of Rs 150 crore, the facility is dedicated to manufacturing aerostructure components, in addition to the company’s existing production of aero engine and precision medical components for export.

The expansion marks TASE Global’s entry into the fast-growing global aerostructures market, estimated to be worth around $70 billion annually. The company said the new facility positions it to capture up to $100 million in revenue over the next three years, driven by rising aircraft production and defence programmes globally. The unit is expected to generate additional revenue of around Rs 300 crore annually over the same period.

The new facility has been equipped through a partnership with DMG MORI, which has installed 30 high-precision machines combining German engineering and Japanese technology. DMG MORI integrates CNC technology, automation, IoT and intelligent software to support high-accuracy and high-efficiency manufacturing. DMG MORI, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, serves sectors including aerospace, medical technology, automotive, energy and semiconductors. The company employs around 13,500 people, operates 17 production plants across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and has more than 300,000 machines installed in 44 countries. Addressing the inauguration, Sankararaman Vaidyanathan, Chairman, TASE Global, said the collaboration with DMG MORI would support the company’s expansion in international aerospace manufacturing.

“I am happy at being able to collaborate with the world leaders in precision machines, DMG MORI, Japan, in our push into the international aerospace sector. With technology integration, end-to-end automation and digitisation solutions, DMG MORI has made it possible for us to increase productivity and resource efficiency at the same time,” Vaidyanathan said. The aerostructures unit spans 40,000 square feet and houses DMG MORI machines designed to meet stringent aerospace standards for quality, accuracy and repeatability. The facility can machine components up to six metres in length, including frames, spars, ribs, longerons, door assemblies and floor beams. It is expected to generate around 200 skilled jobs.

Vaidyanathan said the facility would help meet growing demand from civil and defence sectors while strengthening TASE Global’s role as a strategic partner for major Tier-1 original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. What are the next phases? TASE Global said the next phase will include a 30,000 sq ft surface treatment facility with a zero liquid discharge system, to be launched by April 2026 with an investment of Rs 40 crore. The company said it would be among the few in India to operate a four-metre surface treatment plant, offering processes such as anodising, conversion coating, passivation, non-destructive testing, painting and multiple plating services.