Tata Group secures top spot as India's most valuable brand: Report

Tata Group (brand value up 10 per cent to $31.6 billion) has once again secured its position as India’s most valuable brand, becoming the first Indian brand to cross the $30 billion threshold, according to a report by Brand Finance.

“This historic milestone underscores India’s expanding economic clout and the Tata Group’s multi-sector dominance, with strategic investments in electronics, EVs, semiconductors, AI and renewables,” the report stated.

The report noted that India’s projected GDP growth—pegged between 6 per cent and 7 per cent for FY2025–26—bolstered by sustained capacity expansion, strong domestic demand and public–private partnerships, has positioned leading Indian brands to capitalise on global opportunities, even amid ongoing volatility.