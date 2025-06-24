Home / Companies / News / Tata Group secures top spot as India's most valuable brand: Report

Tata Group becomes India's first brand to surpass $30 billion in value, leading Brand Finance's 2025 rankings and signalling rising global strength of Indian firms

Tata Sons, Tata group
India’s top 10 most valuable brands collectively registered double-digit growth in brand value, the report added. (Image: Wikipedia)
Sharleen Dsouza
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Tata Group (brand value up 10 per cent to $31.6 billion) has once again secured its position as India’s most valuable brand, becoming the first Indian brand to cross the $30 billion threshold, according to a report by Brand Finance.
 
“This historic milestone underscores India’s expanding economic clout and the Tata Group’s multi-sector dominance, with strategic investments in electronics, EVs, semiconductors, AI and renewables,” the report stated.
 
The report noted that India’s projected GDP growth—pegged between 6 per cent and 7 per cent for FY2025–26—bolstered by sustained capacity expansion, strong domestic demand and public–private partnerships, has positioned leading Indian brands to capitalise on global opportunities, even amid ongoing volatility.
 
India’s top 10 most valuable brands collectively registered double-digit growth in brand value, the report added.
 
In its methodology, Brand Finance defines brand value as the net economic benefit a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength refers to a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors.
 
Ajimon Francis, managing director, Brand Finance India, said: “India is embracing the ‘Create in India’ clarion call with renewed energy. Whether it’s manufacturing, financial services, entertainment, holistic healing or hospitality, Brand Bharat is rewriting narratives globally. The nation’s economic vibrancy, digital infrastructure and industrial expansion are turning its top brands into global beacons. In a challenging geopolitical order, India is finely balancing hard power and soft power.”
 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

