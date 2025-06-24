Adani Group to invest $100 bn, targets 100 GW total power capacity by 2030

Adani Group aims to set up 100 GW of power capacity by 2030 as part of $100 billion investment plans that will “break all records”, said the airports-to-energy conglomerate on Tuesday. Adani Green, the group renewable company, aims to achieve 50 GW (gigawatt) of capacity and thermal power producer Adani Power 31 GW. The rest of the capacity will come from pumped hydropower. “Our capital investment across businesses is set to break all records. These are not just investments in our group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India’s infrastructure,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, at its annual general meeting.

The group will invest $15-20 billion annually in its companies, including airports. Adani Energy Solutions has got transmission orders of around Rs 44,000 crore in FY25 and is executing Rs 13,600 crore worth of smart metering projects. Adani New Industries, which integrates renewable energy, hydrogen electrolyser and downstream anchor projects, aims to expand its solar module manufacturing lines and is expected to have a 10 GW integrated solar module manufacturing facility by FY27. The ports business handled 450 million metric tonnes (mt) of cargo in FY25, and the group is creating a transport utility by venturing into marine, trucking, warehousing, and freight forwarding. "In line with the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti Mission, our logistic assets are powering MSME exports and reducing friction to increase India's global competitiveness," said Gautam Adani.

Adani Ports aims to handle 1 billion mtpa (million tonnes per annum) of cargo by 2030, with a planned capital expenditure of Rs 50,000 crore between FY25 and FY30. Its domestic capacity stands at 633 mtpa and operates overseas poets in Haifa (Israel), Dar es Salaam Port (Tanzania), Abbot Point (Australia) and Colombo West International Terminal (Sri Lanka). Global turbulence "The world around us has changed dramatically over the past 12 months. Over 60 nations went to the polls. Borders were redrawn, alliances tested, and economies shaken. In the Middle East, war continued to cast shadows on energy and logistics. In Europe, economic confidence stumbled. The United States had its own challenges. And yet, in the middle of all this noise, India stood apart and grew faster than any other major nation," he said.

The group’s natural resources business produced 47 million tonnes of coal and iron ore in FY25 and is estimated to achieve over 30 per cent growth by FY26. For its cement business, the group achieved 72 per cent of its targeted capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in FY25. It crossed the 100 mtpa mark during the year, with the full target expected by FY27–28. In FY25, Adani Airports handled 94 million passengers and completed the first test flight at the greenfield Navi Mumbai Airport, worth $2.1 billion. The airport is expected to open later this year with an initial capacity of 20 million passengers, increasing to 90 million, giving the company a 35 per cent share of India’s airport passenger traffic.

He called the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) in Mumbai as the group's most transformative. The Rs 95,790-crore project will rehabilitate about a million residents of Dharavi slum and is being executed through a joint venture of the Adani Group and the state-run Slum Rehabilitation Authority, with the group holding an 80 per cent stake. Gautam Adani said India needs to stay competitive and secure while building data centres. "We have projects exceeding hundreds of MW in various stages of construction with the global hyperscalers – and have also launched gigawatt-scale renewable-powered data centre campuses across multiple states."

In FY25, the group's revenue grew by 7 per cent year-on-year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) by 8.2 per cent. Total revenue stood at around Rs 2.71 trillion and adjusted ebitda at Rs 89,806 crore. The group's net debt-to-ebitda ratio remained at 2.6x, Gautam Adani said. US allegations About allegations against Adani Green Energy by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gautam Adani said the group is cooperating with legal processes.