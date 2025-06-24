Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy in India to rival Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug

Novo Nordisk has launched its once-weekly injectable weight-loss drug, Wegovy (semaglutide), in India, intensifying competition in the country’s nascent but growing GLP-1 drug market. The launch pits the Danish pharmaceutical company against Eli Lilly, whose GLP-1-based therapy, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), was approved for use in India earlier this year.

Both Wegovy and Mounjaro are once-weekly injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists and belong to a new class of drugs gaining global popularity for managing obesity and associated cardiovascular risks. However, they differ in indications, pricing, and clinical positioning.

Novo Nordisk claims Wegovy is currently the only GLP-1-based product in India approved for both chronic weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction. It is available in five dosing strengths—0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg. The first three strengths are priced identically at Rs 17,345 per month, while the higher doses are priced at Rs 24,280 (1.7 mg) and Rs 26,050 (2.4 mg).

By comparison, Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro is priced at approximately Rs 14,000 for the 2.5 mg starting dose and Rs 17,500 for the 5 mg dose per month. Unlike Wegovy, it is supplied in vials rather than ready-to-use pen devices. According to Novo Nordisk, the Wegovy launch is pan-India, with all dosing strengths available from the outset. The company has activated its existing logistics and cold chain infrastructure to distribute the imported product from Denmark. There are currently no plans for local manufacturing. Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director, Novo Nordisk India, said the obesity drug market in India remains small—estimated at under Rs 100 crore—but presents significant potential due to high unmet need. India ranks third globally in overweight and obesity prevalence. The company sees a $1 billion sales opportunity over the next five to seven years.

Novo is positioning Wegovy as the only therapy in India approved for both long-term weight loss and cardiovascular benefit. According to the SELECT trial, semaglutide 2.4 mg reduced major adverse cardiovascular events—including heart attack and stroke—by 20 per cent in overweight or obese patients with established heart disease. It also helped at least one in three patients achieve 20 per cent or more weight loss when combined with lifestyle interventions. Mounjaro has shown greater weight loss efficacy than semaglutide in global head-to-head trials, including the SURPASS-2 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, where tirzepatide produced superior reductions in both weight and blood sugar levels. However, Mounjaro does not currently carry an Indian approval for cardiovascular risk reduction.

“If you're only looking at weight loss, tirzepatide comes out ahead. But semaglutide has stronger evidence today for reducing heart, kidney, and overall mortality risks—it’s not just about the kilos lost,” said Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology, Zandra Healthcare. “The dual edge of Wegovy lies in both weight loss and proven cardiac benefits,” said Shrotriya. “We are not merely selling a drug—we are offering a comprehensive, evidence-backed solution for a complex, chronic disease.” Wegovy will be available at pharmacies nationwide by the end of June. Novo Nordisk confirmed that the drug is already in central warehouses and under distribution. The company is not currently partnering with distributors and is operating independently.

Addressing competition and pricing, the company said its strategy includes keeping the first three dosing levels at the same price to ease patient transition and improve adherence. The drug is supplied in disposable pens containing four doses each, allowing for self-administration. Novo Nordisk has over 4,000 stockists in India and an established distribution network in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Its insulin cold chain infrastructure will support Wegovy's storage requirements. While demand levels remain uncertain, the company acknowledged the global supply constraints facing GLP-1 drugs and said precautions have been taken to avoid disruption in India.