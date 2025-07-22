Home / Companies / News / Tata Communications partners with AWS for AI-ready network rollout in India

The project, which is likely to involve a capital investment of about Rs 430 crore from Tata Communications, is expected to be completed by the end of FY26, according to a regulatory filing

The new network -- one of India's largest ever deployments by Tata Communications -- will have a capacity of 7.2 Tbps with a cable length of 18,000 km. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Tata Communications on Tuesday said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy an advanced, AI-ready long-distance network across India.

The project, which is likely to involve a capital investment of about Rs 430 crore from Tata Communications, is expected to be completed by the end of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

The collaboration will establish a new high-capacity, long-distance network to connect three AWS infrastructure locations to boost generative AI adoption and cloud innovation in India, it said.

"The collaboration marks one of India's largest ever network deployments by Tata Communications in terms of size, scale and bandwidth. AWS has two data centre regions in India, located in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and AWS Direct Connect and AWS Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai.

"The network will connect AWS infrastructure in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai through a comprehensive, national long-haul network, creating a powerful infrastructure backbone for AI and machine learning (ML) workloads across India," it said.

The new network -- one of India's largest ever deployments by Tata Communications -- will have a capacity of 7.2 Tbps with a cable length of 18,000 km.

It will utilise Tata Communications' network connectivity to provide low-latency, high-bandwidth connections, enabling businesses across India to build, train, and deploy scalable AI applications, as per the filing.

"The infrastructure is designed to support the most data intensive workloads, like 5G, generative AI, and highperformance computing. This collaboration with Tata Communications will further enable our customers in India to innovate at scale with cloud and generative AI, and drive growth in India's rapidly expanding digital economy," Jesse Dougherty, Vice President for Network Edge Services at AWS, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTata Communications

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

