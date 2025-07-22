Tata Communications partners with AWS for AI-ready network rollout in India

Tata Communications on Tuesday said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy an advanced, AI-ready long-distance network across India.

The project, which is likely to involve a capital investment of about Rs 430 crore from Tata Communications, is expected to be completed by the end of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

The collaboration will establish a new high-capacity, long-distance network to connect three AWS infrastructure locations to boost generative AI adoption and cloud innovation in India, it said.

"The collaboration marks one of India's largest ever network deployments by Tata Communications in terms of size, scale and bandwidth. AWS has two data centre regions in India, located in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and AWS Direct Connect and AWS Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai.