Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy's transmission network grows 30% to 26,696 ckm in Mar quarter

Adani Energy's transmission network grows 30% to 26,696 ckm in Mar quarter

New order wins led to an increase in the transmission network to 26,696 ckm, highlighting strong bidding capabilities and robust underlying opportunity

Adani Energy
During the quarter, AESL installed 31 lakh smart meters. | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported a 30 per cent rise in its transmission network length to 26,696 circuit kilometre (ckm) at the end of the March quarter on account of new order wins. 
The length of the transmission network was 20,509 ckm as of March quarter in FY24, the company said in a provisional operational updates. 
New order wins led to an increase in the transmission network to 26,696 ckm, highlighting strong bidding capabilities and robust underlying opportunity, AESL said. 
It added 140 ckm during Q4 FY25, with a total transmission network at 26,696 ckm. During Q4, the company secured two new transmission projects - Navinal (Mundra) Phase I Part-B 1 and Mahan Transmission with a project cost of Rs 2,800 crore and Rs 2,200 crore, respectively. 
The transmission under-construction order book rose by 3.5x to Rs 59,936 crore from Rs 17,000 crore at the start of the year, boosted by higher bidding activity. 
In Q4 FY25, the company increased its power transformation capacity to 90,236 MVA (megavolt ampere) from 57,011 MVA in the January-March period of FY24. 

Also Read

HDFC Bank, Trent: 10 stocks you can buy to create a resilient portfolio

Adani Power (Jharkhand) whole-time Director Ramesh Jha steps down

Adani restores power supply to Bangladesh as regular payments resume

Adani Energy Solutions wins $325 million transmission project in Gujarat

Adani Grp stocks rally: Power, Ports, Enterprises jump up to 6% on March 10

During the quarter, AESL installed 31 lakh smart meters. The company plans to install new 60-70 lakh meters in FY26, thereby, achieving a cumulative number of 1 crore meters by FY26. 
AESL had a consumer base of 3.18 million as of Q4FY25. The company sold 2,413 million units (MUs) in Q4FY25, up from 2,226 MUs in the fourth quarter of the last financial year. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon cuts China orders as US tariffs jump to 125%, sellers feel strain

Lenders to SPV in Delaware sue Byju Raveendran for 'stealing' $533 mn

Square Port, Damen partner to develop ships for domestic, global markets

GreenLine invests $275 mn in green logistics; Kamath backs with $20 mn

Century Real Estate logs Rs 1,809 cr in FY25 Bengaluru sales, led by luxury

Topics :Adani PowerAdani Transmissionrenewable

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story