Tata Consumer's Q2 growth led by India business, margins to improve

Led by the India branded business, Tata Consumer Products posted a better-than-expected revenue performance in the September quarter. Margins were under pressure as gains in India operations were offset by the international and unbranded business.

How did Tata Consumer perform in Q2FY26?

Brokerages remain positive on the outlook for the stock, driven by expectations of margin gains in the tea segment, improved product mix, and faster growth from the foods business. The stock has outperformed peers over the past year with an 18.4 per cent return, compared with a 5 per cent decline in the Nifty FMCG index.

The company reported 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth to Rs 4,966 crore, supported by a 14 per cent rise in volumes. The India business posted double-digit growth in both tea and salt for the second consecutive quarter. Which segments drove the growth this quarter? In beverages, the India business grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y. The tea segment posted a 12 per cent revenue rise on the back of 5 per cent volume growth, while coffee grew 56 per cent Y-o-Y. The ready-to-drink (RTD) segment saw 31 per cent volume growth, driving a 25 per cent revenue increase. These gains came despite unseasonal rains and higher competition.

The key growth driver was the India foods business, which rose 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Within this, salt revenue grew 16 per cent with 9 per cent volume growth, while value-added salts saw a robust 23 per cent rise. Tata Sampann stood out with 40 per cent sales growth. The Capital Foods and Organic India businesses delivered growth of 8.3 per cent and 30.4 per cent, respectively, resulting in an overall 16 per cent growth for both. Capital Foods was impacted by the GST transition across modern trade channels. How did the international business perform? The international business grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y, with constant currency growth of 9 per cent. Revenue from the UK business declined 5 per cent due to a high base, but this was offset by a 21 per cent Y-o-Y increase in the US business, where the Eight O’Clock coffee brand gained market share. Canadian operations grew 7 per cent, supported by gains in specialty tea.

What was the impact on margins and profitability? While revenue performance remained strong, consolidated gross margins fell by 152 basis points to 42.1 per cent. Standalone margins improved due to lower tea prices, but these gains were offset by weakness in the unbranded and international businesses, which faced high coffee prices and delayed price hikes. Operating profit margins declined 133 basis points Y-o-Y to 13.5 per cent, though management expects them to improve. The company has guided for 15 per cent margins by Q4FY26, supported by softer tea prices and pricing actions in international and unbranded segments.