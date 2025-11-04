Competitive intensity, valuations likely to cap gains in Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements (ACEM) reported Q2FY26 results that beat consensus estimates. The company has strong capacity additions lined up for FY26–FY28, apart from the ramp-up of acquired capacities. It will have the ability to sustain volume additions for the next three to four fiscals and therefore drive market share gains. Management is working to lower costs per tonne. However, every cement major has capacity additions in progress, and valuations may already be discounting gains to a large extent.

ACEM reported strong growth of 81 per cent Y-o-Y in operating profit to Rs 1,760 crore, and operating profit per tonne (t) grew 52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,042, while margin was up 600 basis points at 19 per cent. Adjusted profit was up 14 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 560 crore.

Management targets a reduction of costs from Rs 4,200/t currently to Rs 3,650/t by FY28 through an optimised fuel mix, higher green power use, and logistics improvement. The primary lead distance was reduced by 2 km to 265 km. Costs have been reduced due to dispatch optimisation and supply chain visibility via the AI-driven CiNOC (Cement Intelligence Network Operations Centre) platform. There are debottlenecking initiatives across plants, with a grinding capacity addition of 15 mtpa at a capex of $48/t. Hence, ACEM raised its capacity target to 155 mtpa by FY28 (versus 140 mtpa earlier). Consolidated volume was up 19 per cent Y-o-Y to 16.9 mt, with blended realisation per tonne up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. The consolidated revenues stood at Rs 9,170 crore, while operating profit was Rs 1,760 crore and adjusted net profit Rs 560 crore, up 24 per cent, 81 per cent, and 14 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Opex per tonne was down 2 per cent Y-o-Y, led by declines in variable and freight costs. The operating profit per tonne grew 52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,042. Depreciation rose 70 per cent Y-o-Y due to acquisitions.

In H1FY26, revenue was Rs 19,460 crore, operating profit Rs 3,720 crore, and adjusted net profit Rs 1,340 crore, up 23 per cent, 65 per cent, and 18 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Operating profit margin (OPM) was up 480 basis points Y-o-Y. The operating cash outflow was Rs 1,440 crore versus an operating cash flow (OCF) of Rs 1,880 crore in H1FY25. Capex was Rs 3,560 crore versus Rs 4,550 crore in H1FY25. Cement demand growth was minimal at 4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2 due to the early monsoon, but management has guided for 7–8 per cent demand growth in FY26 due to GST cuts, rural recovery, and infrastructure projects. For ACEM, the share of premium products rose to 35 per cent from 33 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by consumer acceptance of the Adani Cement brand. Green power contributed 33 per cent of total power requirements versus 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 28 per cent in Q1FY26. ACEM aims to increase green power to 60 per cent by FY28.

Total renewable capacity is 673 MW and will scale to 900 MW by FY26-end and 1,122 MW by FY27. The average power cost will decline from Rs 6/unit to Rs 4.5/unit. The kiln fuel cost was Rs 1.63/Kcal versus Rs 1.60 in Q2FY25 and Rs 1.59 in Q1FY26, which is at the low end of industry costs. The integration of Orient Cement, Penna, and Sanghi has been encouraging. All sales are now routed under the ACEM or ACC brands, with improved profitability at subsidiaries. Execution is key to the capex and debottlenecking plans to meet timelines. By FY26-end, capacity will be at 118 mt from 107 mt currently, 130–135 mt by FY27, and 155 mt by FY28 if targets are met.

The ongoing projects include Salai Banwa, Marwa, Mundwa, Penna Marwar, Dahej, Kalamboli, Bathinda, Jodhpur, and Warisaliganj. Trial runs have begun at Bhattapara (4 mt clinker), while the Krishnapatnam Grinding Unit (2 mt) is operational. ACEM expects to add 11.2 mt in FY26, reaching 118 mt capacity by March 2026. There is the possibility of double-digit volume growth if ACEM can gain market share and improve profitability through cost reductions. The market share rose by about 100 basis points to 17 per cent. Excluding acquired entities, organic volume growth stood at 11 per cent Y-o-Y, with management pointing to a better distribution network and retail presence in western and southern markets. Management remains confident of double-digit growth.