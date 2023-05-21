Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

The central government – on the back of public sector undertakings (CPSUs), such as Indian Oil, ONGC, NTPC, and State Bank of India – remains the biggest business group in the country in terms of revenue and profit. On a combined basis, for FY23, listed CPSUs reported Rs 52 trillion in revenue and Rs 3.41 trillion in net profit. Even if one excludes BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) entities, non-BFSI CPSUs reported a combined revenue of Rs 30.5 trillion and net profit of Rs 1.69 trillion for last financial year. The analysis includes the trailing 12 months numbers of CPSUs that are yet to declare their results for the January-March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23).



If all the listed Tata group companies are seen as a single business entity, it would be the 64th-biggest corporation globally with revenue of $125 billion, behind Russia’s Lukoil which reported revenue of $125.3 billion on a trailing 12-month basis, but ahead of Japan’s Honda Motor Company (annual revenue at $124.9 billion), according to data from Bloomberg. The analysis is based on rupee-dollar exchange rate of 80.56 to a dollar for FY23 on average.