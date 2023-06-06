Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table

The 10 biggest payers together shelled out Rs 2.06 trillion for FY23, more than double the Rs 98,371 crore for FY22.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the group’s biggest cash generator, overtook Vedanta to become the highest dividend payer in India in FY23. The IT services major paid Rs 42,090 crore for FY23, up 167.4 per cent from Rs 15,738 crore for FY22.