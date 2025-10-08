Home / Companies / News / Tata Housing sells flats worth over ₹1,000 cr in new project at Bengaluru

Tata Housing sells flats worth over ₹1,000 cr in new project at Bengaluru

Since its launch, Varnam Phase I, spread over 20-acre, has recorded sales of 377 units out of 582 apartments and 48 townhouses and row houses

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India
Tata Housing Development Company Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. Representative image.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday said it has sold homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore in a new residential project in Bengaluru on strong demand.

In a statement, the company said that Tata Housing Varnam Phase I, which is part of an over 135-acre integrated township 'Carnatica' in North Bengaluru, has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in sales since the launch that took place in August 2025.

Since its launch, Varnam Phase I, spread over 20-acre, has recorded sales of 377 units out of 582 apartments and 48 townhouses and row houses.

Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd, said, Bengaluru's premium housing market is evolving, and our strategy is to anticipate that change: creating integrated townships that balance lifestyle, sustainability, and long-term value."  Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, said, "Our omni-channel approach helped us reach relevant audiences efficiently while ensuring a consistent brand experience across touchpoints. The result demonstrates that strong fundamentals and data-led execution continue to drive outcomes in a competitive market.

Tata Housing Development Company Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. It currently has more than 34 projects with a total development potential of over 0.63 million square metre spread across major cities in India and the Maldives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tata HousingReal Estate Realty

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

