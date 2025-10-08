Tata Housing sells flats worth over ₹1,000 cr in new project at Bengaluru

Realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday said it has sold homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore in a new residential project in Bengaluru on strong demand.

In a statement, the company said that Tata Housing Varnam Phase I, which is part of an over 135-acre integrated township 'Carnatica' in North Bengaluru, has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in sales since the launch that took place in August 2025.

Since its launch, Varnam Phase I, spread over 20-acre, has recorded sales of 377 units out of 582 apartments and 48 townhouses and row houses.

Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd, said, Bengaluru's premium housing market is evolving, and our strategy is to anticipate that change: creating integrated townships that balance lifestyle, sustainability, and long-term value." Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, said, "Our omni-channel approach helped us reach relevant audiences efficiently while ensuring a consistent brand experience across touchpoints. The result demonstrates that strong fundamentals and data-led execution continue to drive outcomes in a competitive market.