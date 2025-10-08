TCS cancels Q2 presser as date overlaps with Ratan Tata's death anniversary

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s largest information technology (IT) services companies, has cancelled its post-earnings press conference for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2), which was originally scheduled for October 9, as the date coincides with Ratan Tata’s death anniversary, according to a report by Business Line.

Last year as well, following Ratan Tata’s passing, TCS had cancelled its Q2 press conference while proceeding with other planned events.

TCS results to be in focus

The upcoming results are particularly significant as they mark the first earnings announcement since the imposition of the H-1B visa fee hike in the United States. The Donald Trump administration last month introduced a one-time $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, a move aimed at prioritising American hires, particularly in entry-level roles. The decision is expected to impact Indian IT firms heavily.

Data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shows that TCS was the second-largest beneficiary of H-1B visas in 2025, with over 5,000 approvals as of June.