BPCL to complete Andhra refinery feasibility report by December 2025

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) expects to complete the detailed feasibility report (DFR) for its upcoming greenfield refinery in Andhra Pradesh by December 2025, a top company executive told Business Standard.

The oil marketing company (OMC) will begin final negotiations for collaboration with foreign players for the refinery-cum-petrochemical project after finalising the configuration of the plant, said Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director (Finance), BPCL.

BPCL is setting up the greenfield refinery in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district to meet rising domestic energy demand and support India’s goal of becoming a global refining hub. The company currently operates three refineries — in Mumbai (Maharashtra), Kochi (Kerala), and Bina (Madhya Pradesh).

Gupta said the feasibility report would determine the total cost and capacity of the refinery. “We should be clear about the total cost of the project and configuration (of the refinery). We can have commercial discussions (with foreign players) then. We have not reached that stage yet,” he said. BPCL is currently in the process of acquiring land for the project. Talks with foreign partners BPCL is in discussions with foreign players, including Saudi Arabia, for investments in the proposed refinery. In 2019, Saudi Arabia had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India, announcing plans to invest $100 billion in sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and manufacturing. However, the investment has not yet materialised.