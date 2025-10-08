TVS ILP invests Rs 250 crore in grade-A logistics park in Visakhapatnam

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), a leading industrial infrastructure developer, has invested around Rs 250 crore to build a grade-A industrial and logistics park on 17 acres of land in Visakhapatnam.

Located 21 kilometres (km) from Vizag airport, 28 km from the railway station, and 32 km from the port, the park offers direct access to the Chennai–Kolkata Highway. The land was allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), ensuring smoother acquisition and faster approvals. The project is being developed in phases, with 400,000 sq ft of ready-to-move-in space already operational.

Aditi Kumar, Joint Managing Director, TVS ILP, said, “Visakhapatnam’s strategic location along the Bay of Bengal makes it a natural hub for warehousing and logistics. With one of India’s busiest ports, it serves as a gateway for trade with Southeast Asia and beyond. TVS ILP’s park is designed to leverage this connectivity and cater to high-growth sectors such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, third-party logistics (3PL), automobiles, electronics, and seafood processing. Through this development, we aim to accelerate industrial growth, enable trade, and create employment opportunities across South India.”