TVS ILP invests Rs 250 crore in grade-A logistics park in Visakhapatnam

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks is developing a Rs 250-crore grade-A industrial park on 17 acres in Visakhapatnam, leveraging the city's port connectivity and trade potential

TVS ILP, TVS Industrial and Logistics parks
Located 21 kilometres (km) from Vizag airport, 28 km from the railway station, and 32 km from the port, the park offers direct access to the Chennai–Kolkata Highway | Image: Company website
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), a leading industrial infrastructure developer, has invested around Rs 250 crore to build a grade-A industrial and logistics park on 17 acres of land in Visakhapatnam.
 
Located 21 kilometres (km) from Vizag airport, 28 km from the railway station, and 32 km from the port, the park offers direct access to the Chennai–Kolkata Highway. The land was allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), ensuring smoother acquisition and faster approvals. The project is being developed in phases, with 400,000 sq ft of ready-to-move-in space already operational.
 
Aditi Kumar, Joint Managing Director, TVS ILP, said, “Visakhapatnam’s strategic location along the Bay of Bengal makes it a natural hub for warehousing and logistics. With one of India’s busiest ports, it serves as a gateway for trade with Southeast Asia and beyond. TVS ILP’s park is designed to leverage this connectivity and cater to high-growth sectors such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, third-party logistics (3PL), automobiles, electronics, and seafood processing. Through this development, we aim to accelerate industrial growth, enable trade, and create employment opportunities across South India.”
 
Visakhapatnam is undergoing major infrastructure upgrades, including the upcoming Bogapuram International Airport and improved connectivity along the Chennai–Kolkata corridor. These projects are expected to position the city among India’s fastest-growing industrial and trade hubs, the company said.
 
According to property advisory firm Savills India, the industrial and logistics sector recorded its highest-ever quarterly absorption in Q3 2025, rising 21.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 21.3 million sq ft (msf). Year-to-date absorption reached 55.3 msf, up 23.4 per cent YoY, driven by manufacturing, 3PL, and e-commerce demand.
 
Moreover, tier-II and tier-III cities such as Visakhapatnam are emerging as key sourcing and distribution centres. Grade-A facilities continue to dominate, underscoring the growing appetite for high-quality warehousing spaces, Savills noted.
 

Topics :tvslogistics parksVisakhapatnamAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

