Tata Motors reports 8% wholesales increase in February at 86,406 units

The total domestic sales stood at 84,834 units last month against 78,006 units last month, a growth of 9 per cent, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing

Total commercial vehicle sales declined by 4 per cent last month to 35,085 units from 36,565 units in February 2023
Press Trust of India

Mar 01 2024
Tata Motors on Friday reported an 8 per cent rise in its total wholesales to 86,406 units in February as compared with 79,705 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales stood at 84,834 units last month against 78,006 units last month, a growth of 9 per cent, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were at 51,321 units as compared to 43,140 units in the year-ago month, up 19 per cent, it added.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined by 4 per cent last month to 35,085 units from 36,565 units in February 2023, it added.

Tata Motors

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

