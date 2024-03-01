Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Aluminum set to achieve 30% women employee ratio by FY25: CEO

Vedanta Aluminum set to achieve 30% women employee ratio by FY25: CEO

The total headcount of Vedanta Aluminum is over 25,000 of which 22 per cent employees are women, according to the company's CEO John Slaven

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Vedanta Aluminium has said it is on course to achieve the goal of having 30 per cent women employees among its workforce by the end of next financial year, much ahead of the timeline of 2030 set by the company.

The total headcount of Vedanta Aluminum is over 25,000 of which 22 per cent employees are women, according to the company's CEO John Slaven.

"The company is on track to achieve a ratio of 30 per cent women employees on its rolls by the end of FY25. Notably, the milestone is set to arrive five years sooner than the company's stated target of 2030, with women professionals already comprising 22 per cent of the total number of employees," Slaven told PTI.

He said that the global manufacturing industry must invest in women professionals to take advantage of benefits from diverse perspectives, directly resulting in better decision-making, well-rounded offerings for diverse markets, and superior customer service.

"Working at Vedanta Aluminium offers women professionals the assurance of equal access to opportunities," Hemant Raghav, Head - Plant Security, Vedanta Jharsuguda said.

Vedanta Aluminium, an arm of Vedanta Ltd, contributed more than half of India's aluminium requirement in FY23.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

