IPCA Labs to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore



The shares will be purchased at the cost of Rs 440 per share post the approval from the Competition Commission of India under the Competition Act, 2002. Pharmaceuticals firm Ipca Laboratories Limited signed a definitive agreement on Monday to acquire 33.38 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034.06 crore, the company made announcement through an exchange filing.



However, the deal is subject to approval from Competition Commission of India (CCI). IPCA Labs will fund this agreement from its internal accruals, according to CNBC TV18 report.