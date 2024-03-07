Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from April 1

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from April 1

Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, had last hiked prices for its CV range by up to 3% in January

The CV entity will likely generate substantial earnings and cash flow to comfortably service its debt obligations, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday
Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Indian automaker Tata Motors said on Thursday it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2% from April 1 to offset the residual impact of past input costs.

Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, had last hiked prices for its CV range by up to 3% in January.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier this week, Tata Motors said it will split into two listed companies, separating its CV business from its passenger vehicle arm.

The CV entity will likely generate substantial earnings and cash flow to comfortably service its debt obligations, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.

Also Read

Ratan Tata's birthday: Interesting facts about the legendary industrialist

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Tata Motors partners with HDFC Bank for commercial vehicle financing

Ratan Tata refutes reports of promising to pay Rashid Khan Rs 10 crore

Ratan Tata to divest all his 77,900 shares of FirstCry in upcoming IPO

SAR Televenture to raise Rs 450 cr via FPO, rights issue to fund expansion

LTIMindtree CFO Vinit Teredesai resigns, Vipul Chandra to take over

Percentage of women in senior management falling since 2021: Grant Thornton

HCLTech ties up with ServiceNow for Gen-AI solutions to boost efficiency

Suzlon secures 72.45 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata Motorsautomobile manufacturerautomobile industrycommercial vehicle

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story