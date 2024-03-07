Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from April 1

Indian automaker Tata Motors said on Thursday it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2% from April 1 to offset the residual impact of past input costs.

Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, had last hiked prices for its CV range by up to 3% in January.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier this week, Tata Motors said it will split into two listed companies, separating its CV business from its passenger vehicle arm.

The CV entity will likely generate substantial earnings and cash flow to comfortably service its debt obligations, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.