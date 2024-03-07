Home / Companies / News / LTIMindtree CFO Vinit Teredesai resigns, Vipul Chandra to take over

LTIMindtree CFO Vinit Teredesai resigns, Vipul Chandra to take over

Chandra has been with the L&T Group since October 2013

Photo: LTIMindtree
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

(Reuters) - Indian IT company LTIMindtree's chief financial officer (CFO), Vinit Teredesai, has resigned, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Vipul Chandra, the head of treasury at Larsen and Toubro, has been appointed as the next CFO.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Leadership planning is one of the key focus areas of L&T Group," said LTIMindtree Chairman AM Naik on Chandra's appointment.

Chandra has been with the L&T Group since October 2013.

Teredesai, who will stay on at the company until April 24, said he wanted to explore opportunities outside the L&T Group.

He had joined erstwhile Mindtree in June 2020 as CFO and held the post following the company's merger with L&T Infotech.

Reuters reported last month that LTIMindtree has identified two internal candidates for the top job as it is unlikely to extend CEO Debashis Chatterjee's term that is set to end next year.

 

 

Also Read

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Profit rises 16.8% to Rs 1,169 cr, misses estimates

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

A M Naik, 81 steps down as chairman of L&T; S N Subrahmanyan takes charge

Tata Elxsi Q3 net profit rises 6% to Rs 206 cr on transportation segment

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Percentage of women in senior management falling since 2021: Grant Thornton

HCLTech ties up with ServiceNow for Gen-AI solutions to boost efficiency

Suzlon secures 72.45 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy

SingTel sells 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel for $711 mn to GQG Partners

Google, Indian app developers 'agree to' pause billing dispute for 4 months

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :larsen and tourboLarsen and ToubroL&T Technology ServicesLTIMindtree

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story