Tata Motors total vehicle dispatches decline 7% to 80,304 units in January

Tata Motors on Saturday said its total vehicle dispatches declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 80,304 units in January.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 48,316 units in January, as against 54,033 units in the year-ago period.
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
The auto major dispatched 86,125 units in January 2024.

Total domestic sales declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 78,159 units last month, as compared to 84,276 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 31,988 units last month, as compared to 32,092 units in January 2024.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 48,316 units in January, as against 54,033 units in the year-ago period.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

