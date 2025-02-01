Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Toyota Motor's vehicle sales increase 19% to 29,371 units in January

Toyota Motor's vehicle sales increase 19% to 29,371 units in January

continued momentum underscores the company's sharp focus on customer centricity, enhancing customer access across the country and increased emphasis on innovative value-added solutions

Toyota
Toyota sold 26,178 units in the domestic market and exported 3,193 units last month (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said its sales increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to 29,371 units in January.

The company had dispatched 24,609 units in the same month last year.

The company sold 26,178 units in the domestic market and exported 3,193 units last month.

The continued momentum underscores the company's sharp focus on customer centricity, enhancing customer access across the country and increased emphasis on innovative value-added solutions, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"In 2025, our efforts are to further strengthen the company's foothold in India. We will continue to optimise customer centricity through value-added services and seamless after-sales support, all aimed at creating delightful experiences," TKM Vice President Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement Varinder Wadhwa said.

The automaker's product strategy will be driven by the deep philosophy of a multiple pathway approach that strives to offer something to everyone depending on their mobility needs, he added.

"Additionally, we will continue to strictly follow efficiency measures throughout our company operations as well as processes all aimed at scaling operations and meeting market needs more seamlessly" Wadhwa said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank eyes $1.96 billion bad loan recovery in FY25, says CEO

Ola Krutrim, AceCloud to host DeepSeek's AI models on Indian servers

AstraZeneca scraps $558 mn UK investment plans citing cut in govt support

3 firms divest 6.8% stake in Onesource Specialty Pharma for Rs 1,202 crore

Apple's revenue forecast reassures investors after mixed holiday results

Topics :Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota Toyota Motorvehicle sales

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story