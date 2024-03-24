Tata Neu changes its look with a new UI, eyes online food delivery foray

Ahead of its second anniversary, Tata Neu, the multi-purpose super app of the Tata group is refreshing its design, and may also venture into the online food delivery space by leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), sources said.

The salt-to-steel conglomerate’s ambitious e-commerce project has embarked on a sleek, immersive design, transforming its user interface (UI) from black to the new all-white background.

The super app was launched on April 7, 2022, to coincide with an IPL game.

“The change in the UI was long overdue. From a tech reasoning, white is the preferred colour, when a platform is more transactional. In many cases, the space between widgets will be down by 15-20 per cent,” said a source, who is also the developer.

“Initially, it will be for a closed user group and will be rolled out in just two cities. These cities may be Bengaluru and Delhi,” an industry source said.

Tata Neu is launching its food delivery services in collaboration with ONDC and magicpin, they added.

During last year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, food orders for magicpin jumped two-fold.

The slew of changes come on the back of the appointment of Navin Tahilyani as the company’s chief executive officer last month.

“Within the company there is excitement. He has been busy meeting all the business heads of the business, but he has also kicked off an employee survey to gauge the sentiment within the firm,” said a source in the know.

Since Tahilyani took over the reins in February this year, he has held numerous review meetings, they said.

“In his first address to the employees, he said that the big focus will be collaboration and data. His view is that we have to be kings of data and that there has to be a single source of all data,” said a source in the know.

They also added that NeuPass rewards programmes have crossed the over 120 million base.

Tata Digital reported revenues worth Rs 204.35 crore in FY23, a 13x jump from Rs 15.9 crore it clocked in FY22.

The company’s losses stood at Rs 1,370 crore, which was 22 per cent more than the Rs 1,123 crore, it incurred in FY22. These financials do not include the performance of its subsidiaries like BigBasket, Croma, and 1mg.