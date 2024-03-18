Tata Sons to sell up to 23.4 mn TCS shares in a deal worth $1.13 bn

Tata Sons, the investment arm of Indian conglomerate Tata Group, is offering to sell up to 23.4 million shares in IT company Tata Consultancy Services in a deal worth $1.13 billion, fixed income news service IFR reported on Monday.



Tata Consultancy Services' stock price closed at Rs 4,152.50 today, it is up 1% on one month and has gone up by 14.92% in six months. Today's high of the stock was at Rs 4,254.75.