Tata Sons to sell up to 23.4 mn TCS shares in a deal worth $1.13 bn

Tata Consultancy Services' stock price closed at Rs 4,152.50 today, it is up 1% on one month and has gone up by 14.92% in six months

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Tata Sons, the investment arm of Indian conglomerate Tata Group, is offering to sell up to 23.4 million shares in IT company Tata Consultancy Services in a deal worth $1.13 billion, fixed income news service IFR reported on Monday.

Tata Consultancy Services' stock price closed at Rs 4,152.50 today, it is up 1% on one month and has gone up by 14.92% in six months. Today's high of the stock was at Rs 4,254.75.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

