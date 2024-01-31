Home / Companies / News / Tata Power-DDL, ASCI partner for skill training in power, renewable energy

Tata Power-DDL, ASCI partner for skill training in power, renewable energy

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) is a 51:49 per cent joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. The power discom supplies electricity to 7 mn households

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) for skill training in the power and renewable energy sectors.
 
The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for co-creation, development and imparting courses for training and skill development to the personnel in the power and renewable energy sectors, according to a statement.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The collaboration aims to introduce and train engineers on emerging trends related to operation and maintenance, distributed energy generation, smart grid technologies, and activities of power distribution systems, among others, for the next five years, Praveen Agrawal, Chief of Industrial Relations and Social Impact at Tata Power-DDL, said.
 
"We are keen on combining ASCI's Centre for Energy Studies' capabilities in capacity building of power sector professionals in Techno-Managerial Development and leadership training with Tata Power-DDL's technical expertise," Rajkiran Bilolikar, Director - Centre for Energy Studies at ASCI, said.
 
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) is a 51:49 per cent joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. The power discom supplies electricity to 7 million households in North Delhi. 

Also Read

ASCI appoints Marico CEO Saugata Gupta as chairman of board of governors

Tata Power-DDL gets three year extension from DSIR for in house R&D unit

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

'Conduct due diligence': Asci releases new guidelines for celebrities

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Flag coercive call from management to extend duty: Unions ask A-I pilots

Walmart-owned Flipkart to roll out same-day delivery across India

Marriott International adds 12 properties with 1,431 rooms in India in 2023

Burmans raise stake to 25% in Religare to acquire financial services firm

North East LPG cylinder transporters of IOC go on indefinite strike

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata PowerASCISkill Trainingrenewable energy

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story