Tata Power gets 1st set of BESS from TaTa AutoComp for energy storage park

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
Tata Power on Saturday said it has received the first set of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) from TATA AutoComp for its energy storage park.

These BESS will be deployed at a 120 MW energy storage park in Chhattisgarh, Tata Power said in a statement.

Tata AutoComp, a leading auto components maker, also inaugurated its manufacturing facility for BESS. The Li-ion-based BESS will be manufactured under its joint venture Tata AutoComp Gotion Green Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd.

"With the rise of renewables, energy storage has become critical to address the intermittency of solar and wind energy resources. We shall integrate these BESS at our renewable sites to enable round-the-clock supply of clean power and ensure a speedier green energy transition," Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha said.

Spread over 22,227 square feet, the newly inaugurated BESS facility will have a capacity of 6 GWH (gigawatt hour) and will serve the emerging energy storage industry.

Tata AutoComp had earlier entered into an agreement with Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, to supply BESS for its renewable projects.

Topics :Tata PowerTata AutoCompenergy sector

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

