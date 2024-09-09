Tata Power has set up 50,000 home chargers for EVs since April 2023

Tata Power said on Monday it has set up 50,000 home chargers for electric vehicles pan-India besides over 500 charging points for electric buses across metropolitan cities in the country since April last year, strengthening electric vehicle charging infra in the country and helping faster adoption of e-mobility.

Overall, since 2018, a total of one lakh EV chargers have been set up at different locations across the country along with over 1,100 chargers for electric buses in the last five years, it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These one-lakh chargers are present across remote corners of the country and are enabling e-mobility adoption through a seamless and reliable charging experience for its customers at the convenience of their homes.