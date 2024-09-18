Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Power Renewable Energy bags 400 MW wind-solar project from MSEDCL

The LoA was issued through a competitive bidding process conducted via an electronically-based reverse auction portal

The company said that the LoA includes an original contracted capacity of 200 MW, along with a greenshoe option for an additional contracted capacity of 200 MW | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy on Wednesday said it has secured a 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has successfully secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from MSEDCL, a wholly-owned entity under the Maharashtra government, for the development of a 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Maharashtra, a statement said.

The company said that the LoA includes an original contracted capacity of 200 MW, along with a greenshoe option for an additional contracted capacity of 200 MW. This would be the largest renewable energy project in Maharashtra till date for TPREL.

The LoA was issued through a competitive bidding process conducted via an electronically-based reverse auction portal.

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months from the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between TPREL & MSEDCL and will play a crucial role in cutting carbon emissions, with an estimated reduction of 895 million kilograms of CO2 annually.

The electricity generated by the hybrid project, which combines solar and wind energy, will be supplied to MSEDCL, aiding the utility company in meeting its energy needs sustainably and enhancing Maharashtra's renewable energy portfolio.

With this achievement, TPREL's total renewable energy capacity now stands at 10.5 GW with 5.7 GW of projects in various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity has reached 4.8 GW, comprising 3.8 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy projects.


First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

