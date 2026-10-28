Tata Projects secures order from GSFC for acid complex in Gujarat

Tata Projects, the country's leading technology-led engineering, procurement and construction company, on Wednesday said that it has secured an order from Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) to develop an integrated phosphoric acidsulphuric acid complex in Gujarat.

The contract marks an important milestone in Tata Projects' expansion into specialised process industries and reinforces its position as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for complex industrial infrastructure.

The proposed complex will comprise a 600 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) phosphoric acid plant and a 1,800 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) sulphuric acid plant, along with associated utilities and offsite infrastructure.

"Tata Projects... has secured a significant EPC contract from Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited for the development of an integrated Phosphoric AcidSulphuric Acid (PASA) complex at Sikka, Jamnagar, Gujarat," the company said in a statement.