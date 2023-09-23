Home / Companies / News / Tata Projects to construct Micron's advanced semiconductor plant in Sanand

Tata Projects to construct Micron's advanced semiconductor plant in Sanand

Tata Projects aims to use modern construction methods and techniques involving integrated EPC delivery through 4D BIM and hybrid modular accelerated construction

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Tata Projects on Saturday announced its collaboration with Micron Technology to construct an advanced semiconductor assembly and test plant in Sanand, Gujarat.

The company in a statement said the contract awarded to Tata Projects solidifies the company's proficiency in large-scale, sustainable infrastructure development in the Indian manufacturing landscape.

According to the statement, situated in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation area of Chaarodi, Sanand, the project spans an expansive 93 acres of land.

"This enduring project is a significant milestone and the largest investment under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)," the statement said, adding that the construction of Phase 1 will include a 500,000 square feet cleanroom space, scheduled to be operational by late 2024.

The statement said the project encompasses the design and construction of a first-of-its-kind DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and NAND (non-volatile flash memory) assembly and test facility in India.

Tata Projects aims to use modern construction methods and techniques involving integrated EPC delivery through 4D BIM and hybrid modular accelerated construction, it added.

According to the statement, the Sanand factory will be designed in accordance with LEED Gold Standards of the Green Building Council and will also integrate advanced water-saving technologies.

Topics :semiconductor industryTata projectsGujarat

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

