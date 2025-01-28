Tata Projects to finish construction of Micron's semiconductor plant by Dec

Tata Projects on Tuesday said that the construction of the US-based chip company Micron Technology's semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand near Ahmedabad will be over by December 2025.

While 60 per cent of work on India's first semiconductor plant has already been completed, the rest will be finished by the end of this year, said Amit Agrawal, Project Director, Tata Projects.

The facility is coming up in nearly 50 acres of area at Sanand industrial area and the construction began in July last year. This semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility is being constructed by Tata Projects for Micron.

"An ATMP facility is essentially a backend fab facility where testing, packaging and marking of semiconductors are carried out. This is perhaps the largest back-end semiconductor fab unit in the world. So far, 60 per cent of work has been completed on Phase-1 with the help of a total workforce of 3,500," Agrawal told reporters.

"We will hand over this facility to Micron by December 2025 after finishing civil work, mechanical, electrical and plumbing work along with engineering-related tasks as per the designs given by Micron. The final call to commence the plant will be taken by Micron" he said.

In June 2023, the Gujarat government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Micron for setting up a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand.

The company had announced that the project will create nearly 5,000 direct jobs and an additional 15,000 indirect jobs once the facility is operational.