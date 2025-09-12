Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons board discusses A-I future; no decision on director appointments

Tata Sons board discusses A-I future; no decision on director appointments

Tata Sons discussed Air India's future plans but deferred filling vacant board seats after key retirements

Tata Sons
The trusts have the powers to nominate one third of directors on the board of Tata Sons | Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
The Tata Sons board on Friday did not take up the discussion on vacancies created by the retirement of three directors – Ajay Piramal, Vijay Singh and Ralf Speth.  The board discussed the future plans of Air India, said a source. Singh was representing Dorabji Tata Trust, which alongwith other Tata trusts, controls a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $150 billion Tata Group.  The trusts have the powers to nominate one third of directors on the board of Tata Sons.  Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not reply to an email sent on Friday.

Topics :Company & Industry NewsTata SonsTata group

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

