Home / Companies / News / US SEC grants tech giant Infosys exemptive relief for ₹18,000 crore buyback

US SEC grants tech giant Infosys exemptive relief for ₹18,000 crore buyback

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted exemptive relief for Infosys' share buyback as requested by the company, according to a statutory filing on Friday.

infosys, IT sector
The letter, it said, will be publicly available on the SEC's website once posted by the commission. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted exemptive relief for Infosys' share buyback as requested by the company, according to a statutory filing on Friday.

The exemptive relief from the US securities' regulator is on certain aspects of the tender offer procedures, due to conflicting regulatory requirements between Indian and US laws for tender offer buybacks, Infosys said in the BSE filing.

The Board of India's second largest IT services company on Thursday green-lit its largest-ever share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore.

The record buyback entails Infosys buying 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share.

"We would like to inform you that, by way of a letter from the SEC dated September 11, 2025, the company has obtained the requested exemptive relief from the SEC," it said.

The letter, it said, will be publicly available on the SEC's website once posted by the commission.

"This has reference to our letter dated September 11, 2025, regarding the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited approving the proposal to buyback...in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, subject to receipt of exemptive relief from the US Securities and Exchange Commission on certain aspects of the tender offer procedures, due to conflicting regulatory requirements between Indian and US laws for tender offer buybacks," it further said.

The buyback is subject to approval of the shareholders by way of a special resolution through postal ballot. The record date for the buyback will be determined in due course, according to the company.

The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other statutory details will be released in due course in accordance with the buyback regulations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nextgen Semiconductor plans to raise up to ₹1,500 cr in 12 months

BHEL wins ₹23 crore order to supply KAVACH system to Indian Railways

Alibaba to raise $3.2 bn via convertible bonds to fuel cloud, global push

Giorgio Armani's Will directs heirs to sell majority stake, consider IPO

Hyundai CEO says Georgia battery plant faces 2-3 month delay after raid

Topics :US SECInfosys India Inc shares buyback

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story